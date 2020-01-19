The remaining snow and ice that fell Saturday will mostly melt away Sunday before an arctic cold front moves in at night, forecasters said.

Sunday will start off cloudy and then gradually become mostly sunny with a high in the lower 40s, according to the National Weather Service in Upton. Sunday’s high temperature should be enough to thaw much of the 1.9 inches of snow measured in Riverhead or the 3 inches that fell in Syosset.

A departing low pressure system Sunday night will bring "really, really cold air from Canada,” said Matt Wunsch, a meteorologist with the weather service. “It will be chilly for the next couple of days.”

Sunday night the low plunges to about 23 degrees with some areas falling into the teens with breezes winds of about 15 mph. A small craft advisory is in effect for Long Island’s coastal waters until 7 a.m. Monday.

The Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday Monday will be sunny and brisk with a high at or below freezing, although chills brought by gusty winds could make it feel as much as 20 degrees colder, according to the weather service.

Tuesday will again be sunny with a high of 33 and a low of about 21, the weather service said. The high Wednesday is expected to top out in the upper 30s with a low of 26 at night.

Temperatures will climb Thursday to about 42 degrees and then drop to around 30 at night. Friday will see a high in the lower 40s and a low of 34.

“At least it will be sunny and dry,” Wunsch said of the week's forecast.