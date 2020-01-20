The sun will shine, but cold, courtesy of Canada, will dominate Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday on Long Island, with a wind chill of just 5 to 15 – though the high for the day should reach 30, the Islip-based National Weather Service said.

“Gusty northwest winds will decrease as the day goes on, but high temperatures will remain below freezing,” the NWS said.

The service continued: “It will be cold tonight with single digits and teens, with temperatures remaining below average on Tuesday.”

Thermometers should rise, however, as the week goes on, reaching the mid 40s by Friday.

No snow is expected this week — and the first chance of rain is Saturday.

Tuesday should be a close twin of Monday, and that night also will be markedly cold, with the temperature falling to about 18, the NWS said.

Wednesday should also be bright and sunny, with a high of about 37; Thursday will be much the same but slightly warmer, with a high of 42.

By Friday, the sun also will rule the weather and thermometers should reach 44, the weather service said.

Get the Breaking News newsletter! Get the latest breaking news as it happens. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

There is a 50 percent chance of rain on Saturday, however, and the odds of Sunday showers are about 40%, the NWS said.