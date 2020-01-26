TODAY'S PAPER
Long Island forecast: plenty of sun, chilly nights this week

By Vera Chinese vera.chinese@newsday.com @VeraChinese
Long Islanders can expect mostly sunny skies Sunday with lows near freezing at night with a similar forecast for most of the week, according to the National Weather Service.

Despite an abundance of sun, black ice after Saturday’s rainfall, fog and near freezing temperatures could pose a problem Sunday morning in Nassau and Suffolk, the weather service said.

After a chilly start, Sunday's forecast on Long Island calls for sunny skies and a high in the upper 40s. The temperature Sunday night drops back down to around freezing with cloudy skies and wind chills as low as 25.

“Temperatures will be about 5 to 10 degrees above normal today into Monday with highs in the 40s and lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s,” the weather service said in its regional summary. “Readings will return closer to normal by midweek.”

From Monday through Friday, the weather service said, the daytime skies will range from partly sunny to straight-out sunny, with high temperatures ranging from 44 Monday to 38 Thursday.

The dry times may end, however, with the start of the weekend when there is a 30% chance of rain and snow Saturday, forecasters said.

Vera Chinese, Newsday reporter based out of the

Vera Chinese joined Newsday in 2017 and covers the towns of Southampton, East Hampton and Shelter Island. A Long Island native, she has reported on East End issues for 10 years.

