TODAY'S PAPER
37° Good Morning
SEARCH
37° Good Morning
NewsWeather

Long Island weather: Cloudy with light winds today, high of 43 degrees

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com
Print

There's a chance, a very slight chance, of scattered snow flurries and sprinkles Monday morning on Long Island.

But, the National Weather Service said that chance is barely 10 percent, and that mostly what we'll have are cold, cloudy skies with light winds and a predicted high temperature of 43 degrees.

The good news is sunny and mostly sunny skies are on tap for the remainder of the week, the weather service said. Daytime temperatures all week are expected to be in the upper 30s and possibly even in the low 40s, with overnight temperatures dipping into the low-to-mid 20s, except for Monday night — when the temperature is expected to hover right around freezing, forecasters said.

In its regional weather summary, issued at 3:28 a.m., the weather service said: "Flurries or sprinkles are possible this morning and clouds will prevail for much of today, otherwise dry conditions are expected."

A small craft advisory is in effect until 1 a.m. Tuesday for ocean waters from Moriches Inlet to Montauk Point. A small craft advisory for coastal waters from Fire Island Inlet to Moriches is in effect until 10 p.m. Monday.

Headshot of Newsday employee John Valenti on June
By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com

John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More news

Fifth graders at Longwood Middle School in Middle Opt-out testing numbers drop in Long Island districts
The groundbreaking for a new arena at Belmont Sources: Isles' arena groundbreaking tentatively set
Onel Jiminez-Maradiaga, 20, of Plainview, has been charged Police: Man groped three women, one at her home
Avocado toast topped by a poached egg at Wildly popular coffee shop opens second location
Orecchiette with sausage and broccoli rabe is one Longstanding Italian eatery moves to new location
Donald Clarke, 94, center, attends the Huntington Senior Fitness for LI senior citizens can begin with one step
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search