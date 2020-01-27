There's a chance, a very slight chance, of scattered snow flurries and sprinkles Monday morning on Long Island.

But, the National Weather Service said that chance is barely 10 percent, and that mostly what we'll have are cold, cloudy skies with light winds and a predicted high temperature of 43 degrees.

The good news is sunny and mostly sunny skies are on tap for the remainder of the week, the weather service said. Daytime temperatures all week are expected to be in the upper 30s and possibly even in the low 40s, with overnight temperatures dipping into the low-to-mid 20s, except for Monday night — when the temperature is expected to hover right around freezing, forecasters said.

In its regional weather summary, issued at 3:28 a.m., the weather service said: "Flurries or sprinkles are possible this morning and clouds will prevail for much of today, otherwise dry conditions are expected."

A small craft advisory is in effect until 1 a.m. Tuesday for ocean waters from Moriches Inlet to Montauk Point. A small craft advisory for coastal waters from Fire Island Inlet to Moriches is in effect until 10 p.m. Monday.