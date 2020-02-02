Long Islanders can expect damp and cool weather Super Bowl Sunday which will pair perfectly with comfort food served during the big game before a springlike warmup on Monday.

Sunday will be mostly cloudy with a high in the mid-40s, according to the National Weather Service. Sunday night's forecast calls for a 30% chance of rain, mainly between 9 p.m. and midnight, and temperatures in the mid-30s.

After a windy start Monday morning with 25- to 35-degree wind chills, the high could reach the lower 50s with sunny skies.

“Under plenty of sunshine, temperatures will rise into the upper 40s to mid 50s, 10-15 degrees above normal for this time of year,” the weather service said in its regional summary.

Then clouds roll in Monday night when the temperature drops into the upper 30s.

The forecast calls for a 20% chance of rain Tuesday with a high in the upper 40s before the temperature falls into the upper 30s at night.

Break out the umbrella and galoshes for the rest of the week with a 40% chance of rain Wednesday when the high will be in the upper 40s.

The weather service predicts a 70% chance of rain on Thursday with a high temperature of 46 and a 50% chance of rain Friday with a high temperature near 49.

Get the Breaking News newsletter! Get the latest breaking news as it happens. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

The weather service's early word on how weekend starts looks pretty good: Saturday is expected to be partly sunny with a high near 46.