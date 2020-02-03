TODAY'S PAPER
Long Island weather: Mostly sunny skies today, with temperatures in low 50s 

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com
The good news? There's no snow in the forecast for this week.

The bad news? The National Weather Service said more than likely someone's gonna rain on your parade by the time the week's out.

As of 5:30 a.m. Monday it was 38 degrees outside and, for the most part, the rain that soaked us Sunday had dissipated. And, forecasters are calling for mostly sunny skies for the remainder of the day Monday — with temperatures soaring into the low 50s by afternoon.

But, before you get too excited, the weather service is calling for a 40-percent chance of rain Tuesday, a 20-percent chance Wednesday, a 70-percent chance Thursday and a 70-percent chance Friday. There is an outside chance — and, by that, we mean the slightest of outside chances — of a "wintry mix" of rain, sleet and snow Wednesday night, forecasters said.

However, with daytime temperatures expected to be in the low 40s and nighttime temperatures expected to remain above freezing any possibility of snow seems like well . . . like it doesn't have a snowball's chance.

Though the long-term forecast indicates we have a good chance for colder-than-normal temperatures this month, the weather service said the system moving into our area Monday will likely keep temperatures "above normal" for this time of year this week.

Meanwhile, a small craft advisory remains in effect for ocean waters from Moriches Inlet to Montauk Point until 10 p.m. Monday and until 6 p.m. from Fire Island Inlet to Moriches, the weather service said, adding: "Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions."

Headshot of Newsday employee John Valenti on June
By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com

John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

