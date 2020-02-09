The snow-day free winter continues for another week with Long Island temperatures expected to be about 10 degrees above average and plenty of rain, according to the National Weather Service.

Expect a partly sunny Sunday with temperatures in the lower 40s, with wind chills making it feel more like between 25 and 35 degrees. The average temperature for Feb. 9 at Long Island MacArthur Airport in Islip is 33 degrees, according to the weather service.

Rain is likely Sunday night with a 60% chance of precipitation, mainly after 3 a.m.

“Starting late tonight and going into early Monday, a more steady precipitation will develop and spread across the region," the weather service said in its regional summary. “Some light snow accumulations are forecast across the interior with no snow accumulations expected toward the coast.”

The wet weather should continue Monday when the chance of precipitation is 80% with up to a quarter inch of rain possible. The rain is likely to continue Monday night into Tuesday when the high is expected to be about 46.

Wednesday’s forecast calls for partly sunny skies and a high near 46 before the rain likely returns about midnight with some snow mixing in around 3 a.m. Thursday brings a 40% chance of rain before noon with a high in the upper 40s.

The sun comes out for Valentine’s Day on Friday when the high is expected to be about 35 degrees. Saturday will be clear and bright with sunny skies and a high around 33 degrees.