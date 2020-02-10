TODAY'S PAPER
44° Good Morning
SEARCH
44° Good Morning
NewsWeather

Long Island weather: Soggy today with temperature in low 40s

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com
Print

A cold front coming in from the west is bringing us "soggy conditions" as the result of light rain and gusting winds, the National Weather Service said.

But, don't fret. The rain will only last through Tuesday and, following mostly sunny skies Wednesday, will likely return again Thursday.

Okay, so fret. At least it isn't snow.

That it isn't snow is because temperatures are hanging around in the low 40s and are expected to remain like that most of the week, forecasters said. Overnight lows in the mid-to-upper 30s are in the works for Tuesday into Wednesday and Wednesday into Thursday, but the weather service is calling for a high of 50 degrees Thursday.

Along with rain.

The temperature  is expected to change dramatically Thursday night into Friday, when frigid weather arrives.

The weather service is calling for an overnight low of just 20 degrees overnight into Friday and a high of just 29 degrees during the day Friday.

Overnight lows Friday into Saturday will barely crack the low teens, the weather service said.

Meanwhile, a small craft advisory is in effect Monday until 6 p.m. for the Long Island Sound east of Port Jefferson, as well as all South Shore bays and inlets from Jones Inlet out through Shinnecock Bay, with the advisory in effect to Montauk Point until 6 a.m. Tuesday. 

Headshot of Newsday employee John Valenti on June
By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com

John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More news

Fifth graders at Longwood Middle School in Middle Opt-out testing numbers drop in Long Island districts
The groundbreaking for a new arena at Belmont Sources: Isles' arena groundbreaking tentatively set
Onel Jiminez-Maradiaga, 20, of Plainview, has been charged Police: Man groped three women, one at her home
Avocado toast topped by a poached egg at Wildly popular coffee shop opens second location
Orecchiette with sausage and broccoli rabe is one Longstanding Italian eatery moves to new location
Donald Clarke, 94, center, attends the Huntington Senior Fitness for LI senior citizens can begin with one step
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search