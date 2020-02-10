A cold front coming in from the west is bringing us "soggy conditions" as the result of light rain and gusting winds, the National Weather Service said.

But, don't fret. The rain will only last through Tuesday and, following mostly sunny skies Wednesday, will likely return again Thursday.

Okay, so fret. At least it isn't snow.

That it isn't snow is because temperatures are hanging around in the low 40s and are expected to remain like that most of the week, forecasters said. Overnight lows in the mid-to-upper 30s are in the works for Tuesday into Wednesday and Wednesday into Thursday, but the weather service is calling for a high of 50 degrees Thursday.

Along with rain.

The temperature is expected to change dramatically Thursday night into Friday, when frigid weather arrives.

The weather service is calling for an overnight low of just 20 degrees overnight into Friday and a high of just 29 degrees during the day Friday.

Overnight lows Friday into Saturday will barely crack the low teens, the weather service said.

Meanwhile, a small craft advisory is in effect Monday until 6 p.m. for the Long Island Sound east of Port Jefferson, as well as all South Shore bays and inlets from Jones Inlet out through Shinnecock Bay, with the advisory in effect to Montauk Point until 6 a.m. Tuesday.