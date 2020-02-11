TODAY'S PAPER
43° Good Morning
SEARCH
43° Good Morning
NewsWeather

Long Island weather: Rain and patchy fog today, high in 40s

Tuesday will see rain, accompanied by patchy fog, with rain likely falling until around 4 p.m., the National Weather Service said. News 12 Long Island meteorologist Rich Hoffman has the forecast. (Credit: News 12 Long Island)

By Joan Gralla joan.gralla@newsday.com @JoanGralla
Print

Tuesday is pretty much a washout: rain, accompanied by patchy fog, likely will fall until around 4 p.m., the Islip-based National Weather Service advised, putting the odds of showers at 80%.

By the early evening, the chance of downpours is just 30%, and the skies should clear overnight, ushering in a sunny Wednesday. The high for Tuesday is near 47, according to News 12 Long Island meteorologist Rich Hoffman.

After that, there is just one more day of rain on Thursday, possibly mixed with snow and sleet, before the sun dominates the skies through Monday's holiday for Washington's birthday, the NWS said.

Before that, Tuesday's low of 42 is slightly above the mean for the month of 39.3.

While Wednesday should be one degree warmer, the wind chill will bring that down to 25 to 35, the NWS said.

The nighttime forecast for Wednesday puts the odds of rain, snow and sleet at 90% before 10 p.m., with a low of 37.

"Little to no accumulation is expected across northern sections before the changeover to rain," the NWS said.

That rain could last through midmorning on Thursday but Friday is mostly sunny with a low of 33. 

Skies should remain clear through Monday, which will be a balmy 47, the NWS predicted.

Joan Gralla is a general assignment reporter who also covers parks, flood control and Holocaust restitution. She's a former Reuters correspondent who covered politics, economics and markets.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More news

Fifth graders at Longwood Middle School in Middle Opt-out testing numbers drop in Long Island districts
The groundbreaking for a new arena at Belmont Sources: Isles' arena groundbreaking tentatively set
Onel Jiminez-Maradiaga, 20, of Plainview, has been charged Police: Man groped three women, one at her home
Avocado toast topped by a poached egg at Wildly popular coffee shop opens second location
Orecchiette with sausage and broccoli rabe is one Longstanding Italian eatery moves to new location
Donald Clarke, 94, center, attends the Huntington Senior Fitness for LI senior citizens can begin with one step
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search