Tuesday is pretty much a washout: rain, accompanied by patchy fog, likely will fall until around 4 p.m., the Islip-based National Weather Service advised, putting the odds of showers at 80%.

By the early evening, the chance of downpours is just 30%, and the skies should clear overnight, ushering in a sunny Wednesday. The high for Tuesday is near 47, according to News 12 Long Island meteorologist Rich Hoffman.

After that, there is just one more day of rain on Thursday, possibly mixed with snow and sleet, before the sun dominates the skies through Monday's holiday for Washington's birthday, the NWS said.

Before that, Tuesday's low of 42 is slightly above the mean for the month of 39.3.

While Wednesday should be one degree warmer, the wind chill will bring that down to 25 to 35, the NWS said.

The nighttime forecast for Wednesday puts the odds of rain, snow and sleet at 90% before 10 p.m., with a low of 37.

"Little to no accumulation is expected across northern sections before the changeover to rain," the NWS said.

That rain could last through midmorning on Thursday but Friday is mostly sunny with a low of 33.

Get the Breaking News newsletter! Get the latest breaking news as it happens. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Skies should remain clear through Monday, which will be a balmy 47, the NWS predicted.