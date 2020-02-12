The warmth of Wednesday's sun will help combat the wind chill of 25 to 35, with the thermometer reaching 42, forecasters said, on what is officially President Abraham Lincoln's 211th birthday.

However, the rain should return Wednesday night, and likely continue through at least Thursday morning, though the skies should clear by Friday — and remain that way through Monday, when the birthdays of both Lincoln and President George Washington's birthday are celebrated.

The gusts of wind that could hit 23 mph on Wednesday should calm by nightfall, when there is what the NWS calls a slight chance of rain, snow and sleet arriving before 9 p.m. And then the odds of rain spike to 100%, its experts said.

On Thursday, the rain mostly should depart by noon, and the thermometer should rise to 50 — markedly above the 33-degree temperature that is the mean for mid-February, according to the NWS.

That balmy weather will prove fleeting, however. "A very cold airmass with a strong high having origins in Western Canada builds in Thursday night into the start of the weekend," the NWS said.

Friday will be a colder 31, under sunny skies.

Saturday will be a near twin; both Sunday and Monday will be at least partly sunny and a warmer 45.

By Tuesday, however, the rain could reappear, the NWS said.