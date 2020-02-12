TODAY'S PAPER
38° Good Morning
SEARCH
38° Good Morning
NewsWeather

Long Island weather: Sunny but chilly, temps in low 40s

By Joan Gralla joan.gralla@newsday.com @JoanGralla
Print

The warmth of Wednesday's sun will help combat the wind chill of 25 to 35, with the thermometer reaching 42, forecasters said, on what is officially President Abraham Lincoln's 211th birthday. 

However, the rain should return Wednesday night, and likely continue through at least Thursday morning, though the skies should clear by Friday — and remain that way through Monday, when the birthdays of both Lincoln and President George Washington's birthday are celebrated.

The gusts of wind that could hit 23 mph on Wednesday should calm by nightfall, when there is what the NWS calls a slight chance of rain, snow and sleet arriving before 9 p.m. And then the odds of rain spike to 100%, its experts said.

On Thursday, the rain mostly should depart by noon, and the thermometer should rise to 50 — markedly above the 33-degree temperature that is the mean for mid-February, according to the NWS.

That balmy weather will prove fleeting, however. "A very cold airmass with a strong high having origins in Western Canada builds in Thursday night into the start of the weekend," the NWS said.

Friday will be a colder 31, under sunny skies. 

Saturday will be a near twin; both Sunday and Monday will be at least partly sunny and a warmer 45.

By Tuesday, however, the rain could reappear, the NWS said.

Joan Gralla is a general assignment reporter who also covers parks, flood control and Holocaust restitution. She's a former Reuters correspondent who covered politics, economics and markets.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More news

Fifth graders at Longwood Middle School in Middle Opt-out testing numbers drop in Long Island districts
The groundbreaking for a new arena at Belmont Sources: Isles' arena groundbreaking tentatively set
Onel Jiminez-Maradiaga, 20, of Plainview, has been charged Police: Man groped three women, one at her home
Avocado toast topped by a poached egg at Wildly popular coffee shop opens second location
Orecchiette with sausage and broccoli rabe is one Longstanding Italian eatery moves to new location
Donald Clarke, 94, center, attends the Huntington Senior Fitness for LI senior citizens can begin with one step
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search