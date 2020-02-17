Sunny skies and warm temperatures Monday will likely change over to rain, perhaps even a brief wintry mix in some areas overnight into Tuesday, as a warm front approaches from the southwest, forecasters at the National Weather Service said.

Even with a cold front pushing through the area Tuesday night into Wednesday little or no snow accumulation is expected, though forecasters said there's an 80-percent chance of rain before clearing skies return Wednesday.

Temperatures Monday are expected in the mid-40s, with overnight lows hovering right around the freezing mark.

Temperatures could approach 50 degrees Tuesday, though later in the week the temperature will struggle to break 32 degrees and overnight lows will sink first into the low-to-mid 20s and later into the teens, the weather service said.