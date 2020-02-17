TODAY'S PAPER
30° Good Morning
SEARCH
30° Good Morning
NewsWeather

Long Island weather: Sunny skies, with temps in mid-40s

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com
Print

Sunny skies and warm temperatures Monday will likely change over to rain, perhaps even a brief wintry mix in some areas overnight into Tuesday, as a warm front approaches from the southwest, forecasters at the National Weather Service said.

Even with a cold front pushing through the area Tuesday night into Wednesday little or no snow accumulation is expected, though forecasters said there's an 80-percent chance of rain before clearing skies return Wednesday.

Temperatures Monday are expected in the mid-40s, with overnight lows hovering right around the freezing mark.

Temperatures could approach 50 degrees Tuesday, though later in the week the temperature will struggle to break 32 degrees and overnight lows will sink first into the low-to-mid 20s and later into the teens, the weather service said.

Headshot of Newsday employee John Valenti on June
By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com

John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

More news

Fifth graders at Longwood Middle School in Middle Opt-out testing numbers drop in Long Island districts
The groundbreaking for a new arena at Belmont Sources: Isles' arena groundbreaking tentatively set
Onel Jiminez-Maradiaga, 20, of Plainview, has been charged Police: Man groped three women, one at her home
Avocado toast topped by a poached egg at Wildly popular coffee shop opens second location
Orecchiette with sausage and broccoli rabe is one Longstanding Italian eatery moves to new location
Donald Clarke, 94, center, attends the Huntington Senior Fitness for LI senior citizens can begin with one step
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search