A sunny start to a warmer-than-average week could have Long Islanders wondering what happened to Old Man Winter this year.

Sunday’s forecast calls for sunny skies and a high near 50, but with wind chill values between 30 and 40 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The temperature is expected drop to about freezing tonight before another warmup on Monday.

“High pressure will be centered to our south today, and this will provide us with another sunny day with high temperatures above normal,” the weather service said in its regional summary. “The high pressure system slowly shifts east farther out to sea tonight and Monday.”

The high is expected to be about 53 degrees and sunny Monday, more than 10 degrees above the average of 42 for this time of year, but not quite the record 64 set at Long Island MacArthur Airport in Islip in 2017. Typically the snowiest month, there has been no measurable snowfall on Long Island this February, according to the weather service.

Monday night brings a chance of rain when the temperature dips to about 40.

Tuesday rain is likely, mainly after 1 p.m., when the high will be in the upper 40s.

The rain continues Wednesday when the high is again expected to be around 50. Showers could continue through the night.

The sun returns Thursday when the high will be in the upper 40s and comes out once more on Friday for temperatures of about 40.

The start of the weekend will be brisk with the high expected to be about 36 degrees Saturday under mostly sunny skies.