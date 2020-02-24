It's going to be warm Monday. Not record-setting warm, but still warm for February.

In fact, the National Weather Service said we can expect temperature rising into the 50s Monday — with a high of 54 degrees in the forecast.

That's still a long way from the record high for this date: 64 degrees, set in 2017.

Don't get too used to the beautiful weather, though. The weather service said the current high pressure system will move offshore Monday as a low pressure system creeps in from the southwest, bringing with it clouds, an overnight chance of light rain beginning around 3 a.m. Tuesday and overcast skies and light rain during the day Tuesday, when highs in the upper 40s are expected. The chance of rain is about 70 percent, the weather service said.

There's more rain in the forecast for Wednesday, when showers and areas of fog are likely, the weather service said.

Mostly sunny skies and breezy weather is in the forecast for both Thursday and Friday.

The good news is that daytime temperatures should remain in the 40s — and, possibly, event low 50s — for the remainder of the week.

The bad news is a cold front moves in overnight Thursday into Friday when temperatures are expected to dip into the upper 20s overnight, dropping the daytime temperature to right around 40 degrees Friday.

Of course, there's no snow in the immediate forecast.

And, March is right around the corner.