TODAY'S PAPER
31° Good Morning
SEARCH
31° Good Morning
NewsWeather

Long Island weather: Warm today, with a high of 54

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com
Print

It's going to be warm Monday. Not record-setting warm, but still warm for February.

In fact, the National Weather Service said we can expect temperature rising into the 50s Monday — with a high of 54 degrees in the forecast.

That's still a long way from the record high for this date: 64 degrees, set in 2017.

Don't get too used to the beautiful weather, though. The weather service said the current high pressure system will move offshore Monday as a low pressure system creeps in from the southwest, bringing with it clouds, an overnight chance of light rain beginning around 3 a.m. Tuesday and overcast skies and light rain during the day Tuesday, when highs in the upper 40s are expected. The chance of rain is about 70 percent, the weather service said.

There's more rain in the forecast for Wednesday, when showers and areas of fog are likely, the weather service said.

Mostly sunny skies and breezy weather is in the forecast for both Thursday and Friday.

The good news is that daytime temperatures should remain in the 40s — and, possibly, event low 50s — for the remainder of the week.

The bad news is a cold front moves in overnight Thursday into Friday when temperatures are expected to dip into the upper 20s overnight, dropping the daytime temperature to right around 40 degrees Friday.

Of course, there's no snow in the immediate forecast.

And, March is right around the corner.

Headshot of Newsday employee John Valenti on June
By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com

John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More news

Fifth graders at Longwood Middle School in Middle Opt-out testing numbers drop in Long Island districts
The groundbreaking for a new arena at Belmont Sources: Isles' arena groundbreaking tentatively set
Onel Jiminez-Maradiaga, 20, of Plainview, has been charged Police: Man groped three women, one at her home
Avocado toast topped by a poached egg at Wildly popular coffee shop opens second location
Orecchiette with sausage and broccoli rabe is one Longstanding Italian eatery moves to new location
Donald Clarke, 94, center, attends the Huntington Senior Fitness for LI senior citizens can begin with one step
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search