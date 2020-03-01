The forecast for the first week of March will run the gamut, ranging from a chilly start on Sunday to temperatures in the 50s Monday through Wednesday with wet conditions and more rain possible Friday.

Sunday will be sunny and brisk with a high around 39, although wind chill values could make it feel between a biting 15 and 25 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. But March’s opening roar will soon quiet for a much warmer, although likely wet, workweek.

“A warm front moves well to the north, and this will result in warmer temperatures early in the week,” the weather service said in its regional summary.

Temperatures could reach 50 and above Monday as southerly winds increase, the weather service said. But the likelihood of rain increases Monday night with a 30% chance of showers mainly between 11 p.m. and 2 a.m. Then the chance of rain is 50-50 Tuesday when the high is expected to be near 53 with showers likely after midnight.

Wednesday will begin with a 30% chance of showers before noon though the rest of the day will be partly sunny with high near 56, according to the weather service.

The forecast for the rest of the week remains less certain as meteorologists monitor how a coastal low pressure system from the south and a low pressure system from the north interact.

“We’re basically in between them,” said Matt Wunsch, a meteorologist with the weather service. “If they separate, it could be a lot less intimidating.”

As of now, the sun is predicted to stay out for Thursday when the high will be near 49. The rain may return Friday with a 30% chance of showers under otherwise mostly sunny skies with a high in the upper 40s. Saturday brings a 30% chance of showers although the forecast also calls for mostly sun and a high near 45 degrees.