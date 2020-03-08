An extra hour of evening daylight and warmer temperatures at the week's start might make some Long Islanders start prepping the yard and take the outdoor grill out of winter hibernation.

The high Sunday is expected to reach about 52 after a windy and chilly morning, according to the National Weather Service. Skies are predicted to stay clear tonight with temperatures dropping into the upper 30s.

The sun sets at 6:52 tonight on the first day of daylight saving time.

The weather service, however, noted in a special statement the windy and dry day could increase the chance of fire spreading if ignition occurs. That warning was in effect for Nassau County, New York City and parts of New Jersey and southern Westchester County.

Monday will be sunny with highs topping out in the lower sixties, the weather service said. That's more than 15 degrees above the average 45 degrees for March 9 at Long Island MacArthur Airport in Islip.

Clouds will increase overnight with temperatures in the lower 40s.

Then a “cold front approaches Tuesday, bringing an increasing chance of rain showers so temperatures are forecast to be a little cooler, but still topping out in the upper 50s to lower 60s,” the weather service said in its regional summary.

The chance of showers after 1 p.m. is 30% increasing to 60% at night.

Wednesday through Friday’s forecast calls for some sun with highs in the lower 50s and a 30% chance of showers on Friday.

The weekend’s start looks promising with mostly sunny skies and a high again in the lower 50s.