Long Islanders can expect clouds giving way to gradually clearing skies Sunday with the first day of spring feeling more like winter.

The high is predicted to top out near 50 degrees Sunday before dropping down to about 29, according to the National Weather Service.

Monday’s high will be in the lower 40s, although the wind chill could make it feel closer to between 20 and 30 degrees, according to the weather service. Monday night comes with a 30% chance of showers, mainly after 1 a.m., with a low in the upper 30s.

Tuesday’s forecast calls for a 50% chance of showers with a high around 53. The sky will clear again Tuesday night making way for a sunny Wednesday, with a high in the upper 40s.

Thursday brings a chance of snow showers between 7 a.m. and 11 a.m., then rain showers after. The high will be near 50 with a 50% chance of precipitation. Those odds continue Friday, the first day of spring, when the high is expected to be near 60.

Saturday’s forecast calls for a 30% chance of precipitation and a high near 50.