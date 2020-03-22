TODAY'S PAPER
Forecast: A cold, unsettled weather week ahead for Long Island

By Vera Chinese vera.chinese@newsday.com @VeraChinese
Long Islanders looking for daily outdoor exercise should plan accordingly this week as the forecast alternates between decent and sunny days and cold, damp ones.

Sunday will be cloudy through midmorning, then skies gradual clear with a high near 42, according to the National Weather Service. Wind chill values between 25 and 35 may make anyone taking their daily stroll want to wear their cold weather gear. Tonight the low could dip below freezing with the wind chill making it feel even colder.

It may be spring, but Monday will seem wintry with a chance of snow before 11 a.m. and then rain, the weather service said. The temperature is expected to reach the lower 40s, although, again, the wind chill could make it feel 25 to 35. Little to no snow accumulation is expected, according to the weather service.

“In the metro area and along the coast, precipitation will likely begin as snow but then change quickly to rain during the early morning,” the weather service said in its regional summary.

Rain will continue through the night with up to an inch is possible.

The sun returns Tuesday with a high around 55, according to the weather service. Then rain again early Wednesday with a 60% chance of precipitation and a high near 50.

Thursday will be partly sunny with a high in the mid-50s and Friday comes with a 30% chance of precipitation and a high in the upper 50s.

Saturday is expected to be mostly cloudy with a high around 53.

Vera Chinese, Newsday reporter based out of the

Vera Chinese joined Newsday in 2017 and covers the towns of Southampton, East Hampton and Shelter Island. A Long Island native, she has reported on East End issues for 10 years.

