Long Island weather: Cloudy skies and showers for today; temps in low 50s

The National Weather Service said overcast skies and showers are in the forecast for both Monday and Tuesday and sunny skies aren’t on tap for Long Island until Wednesday, April 1. News 12 meteorologist Rich Hoffman has the forecast. Credit: News 12 Long Island

By John Valenti
April is just around the corner, though it seems March wants to get a little rain for May flowers in before then, with overcast skies and showers in the forecast for both Monday and Tuesday.

The National Weather Service said while the chances are only about 40% for Monday and 20% for Tuesday, sunny skies aren’t on tap for Long Island until Wednesday, April 1, and that’s no joke. Sunny skies also are in the forecast for the rest of the week, though temperatures are expected only in the upper 40s on Wednesday and in the mid-50s for Thursday through Sunday.

For Monday, the weather service is predicting  a high temperature in the low 50s.

At least, if you’re able, the midweek and late-week weather forecast could afford opportunities to get out of the house, maybe even go for a walk, a run, a bike ride — as long as you practice social distancing, given the circumstances.

Meanwhile, the weather service said: “Scattered to numerous showers are expected late Monday morning through the afternoon. A weak backdoor cold front approaches by Tuesday morning, resulting in clouds and continued shower chances before a weak high pressure system and drier weather return by Wednesday.”

A small craft advisory is in effect for all South Shore ocean waters from Sandy Hook, New Jersey, to Fire Island Inlet until midnight and from Fire Island Inlet to Montauk Point until 6 p.m. Tuesday.

By John Valenti

John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

