Long Island forecast: Clouds Sunday, then sun, showers this week

By Vera Chinese vera.chinese@newsday.com @VeraChinese
Cloudy skies Sunday will give way to a pleasant Monday, although April showers are in the forecast at times this week.

Sunday will be mostly cloudy with a high in the mid-50s, according to the National Weather Service. The day will be dry, but there is a 20% chance of showers after 9 p.m.

A coastal flood advisory is in effect Sunday morning for parts of southern Nassau and southwest Suffolk counties. Brief and minor flooding is possible in the most vulnerable shoreline areas, according to the weather service.

Monday will be clear and sunny with a high in the lower 60s for what the weather service called a “clear and pleasant day."

The middle of the week brings chances of rain and seasonable spring temperatures.

Tuesday calls for just a 20% chance of rain under cloudy skies with a high in the upper 50s.

Showers are likely Wednesday — about 60% — with a high in the lower 50s. The chance of rain goes down to 30% Thursday when the high could again reach the upper 50s.

Friday will be mostly sunny with a high in the mid-to-lower 50s. Expect more of the same Saturday, which is predicted to be a few degrees colder.

Vera Chinese, Newsday reporter based out of the

Vera Chinese joined Newsday in 2017 and covers the towns of Southampton, East Hampton and Shelter Island. A Long Island native, she has reported on East End issues for 10 years.

