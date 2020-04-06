TODAY'S PAPER
Long Island weather: Sunny skies and warm today, high in the low 60s

The National Weather Service says sunny skies and warm weather are in store for Long Island, with a high temperature in the low 60s. News 12 Long Island meteorologist Rich Hoffman has the forecast. Credit: News 12 Long Island

Sunny skies and warm weather are in store for Long Island Monday, so if you can get outside and still maintain your social distance from folks, given the circumstances, this would be a good day to try.

Sunny, a high in the low 60s, that's what the National Weather Service is predicting.

Take advantage while you can, too, because the weather service said the rest of the week won't be anywhere near as kind. It is April, after all. And that means April showers. And, hopefully, May flowers.

The weather service said we can expect overcast skies Tuesday, with a high of 60 degrees, then as high as a 70% chance of showers Wednesday and a 60% chance of showers Thursday before the possibility of sunny skies returns Friday. Partly sunny skies are in store Saturday, though rain could return Sunday.

Temperatures throughout the week figure in the high 50s.

There are no warnings or advisories in effect for Long Island on Monday.

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com

John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

