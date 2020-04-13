TODAY'S PAPER
52° Good Morning
NEWSDAY DEALS
SEARCH
YOU ARE A DEALS MEMBERVIEW DEALS
52° Good Morning
NewsWeather

Long Island weather: High-wind warning and heavy rain today

A sign on the westbound Long Island Expressway

A sign on the westbound Long Island Expressway in Islandia warns of high winds Monday morning. Credit: James Carbone

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com
Print

It's 54 degrees and raining. And there's a high-wind warning in effect for Queens, Nassau and western Suffolk until 6 p.m. Monday, the National Weather Service said. For the East End, the warning remains in effect until 8 p.m.

The weather service said winds of 30-to-40 mph, with gusts as high as 65 mph, are to be expected — and said those damaging winds are likely to blow down trees and power lines.

"Even sturdy and well-secured tent structures could be damaged," the weather service said in a statement issued at 3:40 a.m. Monday, adding: "Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high-profile vehicles."

There also is a storm warning for all Long Island waters, in effect until 8 p.m. The weather service said wave heights in some bays could be 3-to-5 feet and 4-to-7 feet in the Long Island Sound, with seas of 15-to-20 feet expected in ocean waters.

"Mariners should remain in port, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe conditions," the weather service said, adding: "Very strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility."

Rains are expected to become heavy by afternoon as well before tapering off overnight into Tuesday.

New rainfall amounts of 1-to-2 inches are expected.

Strong, gusting winds will remain Tuesday, though the weather service is predicting mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid-to-upper 50s. Showers return Wednesday, when temperatures reach only into the high 40s.

Sun is expected again Thursday and Friday, though showers are possible Friday night.

Mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the mid-to-upper 50s are on tap for next weekend.

Headshot of Newsday employee John Valenti on June
By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com

John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More news

Fifth graders at Longwood Middle School in Middle Opt-out testing numbers drop in Long Island districts
The groundbreaking for a new arena at Belmont Sources: Isles' arena groundbreaking tentatively set
Onel Jiminez-Maradiaga, 20, of Plainview, has been charged Police: Man groped three women, one at her home
Avocado toast topped by a poached egg at Wildly popular coffee shop opens second location
Orecchiette with sausage and broccoli rabe is one Longstanding Italian eatery moves to new location
Donald Clarke, 94, center, attends the Huntington Senior Fitness for LI senior citizens can begin with one step
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search