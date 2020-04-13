It's 54 degrees and raining. And there's a high-wind warning in effect for Queens, Nassau and western Suffolk until 6 p.m. Monday, the National Weather Service said. For the East End, the warning remains in effect until 8 p.m.

The weather service said winds of 30-to-40 mph, with gusts as high as 65 mph, are to be expected — and said those damaging winds are likely to blow down trees and power lines.

"Even sturdy and well-secured tent structures could be damaged," the weather service said in a statement issued at 3:40 a.m. Monday, adding: "Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high-profile vehicles."

There also is a storm warning for all Long Island waters, in effect until 8 p.m. The weather service said wave heights in some bays could be 3-to-5 feet and 4-to-7 feet in the Long Island Sound, with seas of 15-to-20 feet expected in ocean waters.

"Mariners should remain in port, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe conditions," the weather service said, adding: "Very strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility."

Rains are expected to become heavy by afternoon as well before tapering off overnight into Tuesday.

New rainfall amounts of 1-to-2 inches are expected.

Strong, gusting winds will remain Tuesday, though the weather service is predicting mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid-to-upper 50s. Showers return Wednesday, when temperatures reach only into the high 40s.

Get the Breaking News newsletter! Get the latest breaking news as it happens. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Sun is expected again Thursday and Friday, though showers are possible Friday night.

Mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the mid-to-upper 50s are on tap for next weekend.