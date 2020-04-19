TODAY'S PAPER
By Vera Chinese vera.chinese@newsday.com @VeraChinese
A sunny Sunday afternoon on Long Island will be followed by a seasonable weather week with intermittent April showers in the forecast.

A chilly morning gives way to a sunny, yet windy Sunday when the high will reach the upper 50s, according to the National Weather Service. Wind gusts of 30 mph are possible before clouds roll in at night when the low drops to the mid-40s.

There is a slight chance of rain before noon Monday, although the day gradually becomes mostly sunny with a high in the mid-50s, the weather service said.

Tuesday brings likely showers with a chance of a thunderstorm after 3 p.m. Otherwise the day will be windy and partly sunny with a high in the upper 50s.

The sun returns for a breezy Wednesday when the high will be in the lower 50s.

Thursday will be partly sunny with a high near 58. Then rain is likely Friday when the high will again be near 58.

The start of the weekend looks pleasant with Saturday’s forecast calling for mostly sun and a high near 56.

Vera Chinese, Newsday reporter based out of the

Vera Chinese joined Newsday in 2017 and covers the towns of Southampton, East Hampton and Shelter Island. A Long Island native, she has reported on East End issues for 10 years.

