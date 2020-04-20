It was 54 and overcast before dawn Monday, though the National Weather Service said skies will gradually clear through the morning and afternoon before becoming mostly sunny.

Monday's high is near 57. Light winds are expected.

Enjoy it all while you can, if you can get out that is. There's upward of an 80% chance of rain and showers on Tuesday, the weather service said, with a south wind of between 13-18 mph in the morning — those winds increasing to 23-28 mph in the afternoon, with wind gusts approaching 40 mph. Though it will be in the mid-to-upper 50s Tuesday, as well, forecasters are calling for overnight lows around freezing.

All of which brings us back to clear and sunny skies Wednesday, when highs are expected right around 50 degrees, the weather service said. It will be windy, however, with a west wind between 21-23 mph and gusts as high as 33 mph. It'll be sunny Thursday, too, the weather service said, before overnight rain carries through from late Thursday into Friday, which is expected to be rainy all day.

A small craft advisory is in effect for all South Shore ocean waters until 6 a.m. Tuesday, with a gale watch in effect from Fire Island Inlet east through Moriches Inlet from Tuesday morning through to Tuesday night, the weather service said. A frost advisory also is in effect for eastern Suffolk from 10 p.m. until 8 a.m. Tuesday, with forecasters stressing that "frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered" — and warning those affected: "Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold."