Long Island forecast: Mix of sun, rain bring April to unseasonably cool end

By Vera Chinese vera.chinese@newsday.com @VeraChinese
Long Island weather for the final week of April will be a mix of sun and periodic chances of rain as well as below-average temperatures.

Sunday’s forecast calls for periods of rain, with thunderstorms possible in the afternoon, according to the National Weather Service. The high will only reach the lower 50s with possible 30 mph gusts. The normal April 26 high at Long Island MacArthur Airport in Islip is 61 degrees with a low of 44.

Rain or drizzle continues Sunday night as the temperature drops into the lower 40s. High tide could bring minor flooding in vulnerable areas in southern Nassau County, the weather service said. Some shoreline erosion is possible and motorists are advised not to drive through flooded areas.

Monday brings a 70% chance of showers with a high only expected to reach the upper 40s. A chance of rain continues through Monday night when the temperature drops to about 40.

Tuesday’s forecast looks more promising with partly sunny skies and highs reaching the upper 50s. Wednesday is expected to be partly cloudy with a high around 55. The rain returns Wednesday night and continues Thursday, according to the weather service.

Thursday calls for more showers under partly cloudy skies with a high expected to reach the upper 50s. Friday brings a 40% chance of rain under otherwise partly sunny skies and a high near 58.

The weekend looks promising Saturday with a high of about 60 under mostly sunny skies.

Vera Chinese, Newsday reporter based out of the

Vera Chinese joined Newsday in 2017 and covers the towns of Southampton, East Hampton and Shelter Island. A Long Island native, she has reported on East End issues for 10 years.

