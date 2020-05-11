TODAY'S PAPER
Monday will be mostly cloudy and you will see a chance of showers, with thunderstorms possible after 3 p.m., with temperatures ranging from the upper 50s to lower 60s, according to the National Weather Service. News 12 Long Island meteorologist Rich Hoffman has the forecast.

By Newsday Staff
After a sunny Mother’s Day, Monday will be mostly cloudy and see a chance of showers, with thunderstorms possible after 3 p.m., according to forecasters.

Temperatures Monday will be 5-10 degrees below normal, with highs ranging from the upper 50s to lower 60s, according to the National Weather Service based in Central Islip. Monday night will be partly cloudy, with a low around 40. The northwest wind is around 14 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

A “low pressure passes north of the area today, dragging a cold front across the region. This low quickly departs to the northeast tonight as high pressure gradually builds in for the middle of the week,” said the weather service. A warm front will move through the area Thursday night, “followed by a cold front late Friday into Friday night. High pressure briefly returns Saturday ahead of the next possible frontal system on Sunday.”

Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday is expected to be sunny, with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s. There is a chance of showers Thursday, continuing into Friday.

Saturday may be the best day of the week, with mostly sunny skies and a high near 71. There is a 30% chance of showers Sunday, with a high near 66.

