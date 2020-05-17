TODAY'S PAPER
Long Islanders can expect a pleasant Sunday with temperatures in the lower 60s, more than 10 degrees cooler than Friday and Saturday, which were the warmest days of 2020 so far.

The forecast calls for partly sunny skies and a high about 62, according to the National Weather Service. That’s several degrees less than the average of 68, and cooler than the beginning of the weekend when the high at Long Island MacArthur Airport in Islip reached 79 on Friday and 76 on Saturday, according to the weather service.

Monday will be partly sunny with a high about 62 and dropping down to the upper 40s for a cloudy and cool night. Summer plants may need some protection overnight through Wednesday with lows expected to get down to the mid-to-upper 40s.

Tuesday will be breezy and cloudy with a high around 60 and a low in the mid-to-upper 40s at night.

Wednesday will be partly sunny with a high in the upper 50s. The night brings a 30% chance of showers that persists until Saturday.

Thursday is expected to reach the lower 60s. Friday and Saturday’s forecast looks similar with the high reaching the upper 60s and lower 70s respectively.

