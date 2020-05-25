TODAY'S PAPER
Memorial Day will start with light rain and stay cloudy with temperatures in the high 60s even after the showers dissipate, forecasters said. 

“Unfortunately, not a great beach day,” said Brian Ciemnecki, a National Weather Service meteorologist in Upton. Fog will return in the evening, with temperatures dipping to 56 degrees. 

Forecasters predict mostly dry days this week with temperatures in the low- to mid-70s for most of Long Island, and slightly cooler out on the East End. Those temperatures are in-line with seasonal averages, Ciemnecki said. 

Morning fog and low clouds are possible throughout the week, he said. “Anytime you have that you run the risk of some light drizzle,” he said. 

Friday will bring a 50% chance of thunderstorms, and the Weather Service’s detailed forecast does not predict a fully sunny day until Sunday. 

