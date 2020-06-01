Expect increasing clouds as the day wears on Monday, but otherwise we're in for a pretty nice day all around, according to the National Weather Service.

The temperature will be right around 70 degrees with a light breeze.

And Tuesday figures to be more of the same, the weather service said, with a high of about 72 degrees.

However, there's a good chance of showers Tuesday night into Wednesday and a chance of showers Thursday, as well — though temperatures are expected to climb into the low 80s.

The good news? Sunny skies are on tap for Friday — with a high of 80 degrees.

And though showers are possible Saturday, the forecast predicts that chance is slight, with a high around 80 in store for both Saturday and Sunday.

There are no weather advisories or warnings issued for Nassau or Suffolk on Monday.