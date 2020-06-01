Expect increasing clouds as the day wears on Monday, but otherwise we're in for a pretty nice day all around, according to the National Weather Service.
The temperature will be right around 70 degrees with a light breeze.
And Tuesday figures to be more of the same, the weather service said, with a high of about 72 degrees.
However, there's a good chance of showers Tuesday night into Wednesday and a chance of showers Thursday, as well — though temperatures are expected to climb into the low 80s.
The good news? Sunny skies are on tap for Friday — with a high of 80 degrees.
And though showers are possible Saturday, the forecast predicts that chance is slight, with a high around 80 in store for both Saturday and Sunday.
There are no weather advisories or warnings issued for Nassau or Suffolk on Monday.
Comments
We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.