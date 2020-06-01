TODAY'S PAPER
Long Island weather: Increasing clouds as day wears on, high around 70, NWS says

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com
Expect increasing clouds as the day wears on Monday, but otherwise we're in for a pretty nice day all around, according to the National Weather Service.

The temperature will be right around 70 degrees with a light breeze.

And Tuesday figures to be more of the same, the weather service said, with a high of about 72 degrees.

However, there's a good chance of showers Tuesday night into Wednesday and a chance of showers Thursday, as well — though temperatures are expected to climb into the low 80s.

The good news? Sunny skies are on tap for Friday — with a high of 80 degrees.

And though showers are possible Saturday, the forecast predicts that chance is slight, with a high around 80 in store for both Saturday and Sunday.

There are no weather advisories or warnings issued for Nassau or Suffolk on Monday.

John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

