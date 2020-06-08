Sunny skies and moderately humid weather are in store for Long Island Monday through Wednesday before likely rain showers Wednesday night and Thursday, the National Weather Service said.

It’s 60 degrees at 5:20 a.m., going up to the high 70s in most areas. The humidity levels are at 62% — and rising.

Expect little or no breeze Monday.

Forecasters are calling for daytime high temperatures in the low 80s for Tuesday and the remainder of the week, while overnight lows are expected to dip into the 60s. A light breeze is expected both Tuesday and Wednesday as clouds move into the area.

Showers, even thunderstorms, will be possible Saturday and Sunday, the weather service said.