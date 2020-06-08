TODAY'S PAPER
Long Island weather: Sunny skies, high 70s in most areas, NWS says

The National Weather Service says sunny skies and moderately humid weather are in store for Long Island Monday.

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com
Sunny skies and moderately humid weather are in store for Long Island Monday through Wednesday before likely rain showers Wednesday night and Thursday, the National Weather Service said.

It’s 60 degrees at 5:20 a.m., going up to the high 70s in most areas. The humidity levels are at 62% — and rising.

Expect little or no breeze Monday.

Forecasters are calling for daytime high temperatures in the low 80s for Tuesday and the remainder of the week, while overnight lows are expected to dip into the 60s. A light breeze is expected both Tuesday and Wednesday as clouds move into the area.

Showers, even thunderstorms, will be possible Saturday and Sunday, the weather service said.

Headshot of Newsday employee John Valenti on June
By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com

John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

