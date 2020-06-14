Long Islanders can expect a stretch of comfortable, sunny weather the next few days with no rain forecast this week, according to the National Weather Service.

Temperatures will be slightly cooler than average before an end-of-the-week warmup, the weather service said.

Sunday looks sunny with a high in the mid-70s and a gentle breeze, according to the weather service. Skies stay clear tonight when the temperature drops down to the mid-50s.

The trend continues for the first half of the week.

“High pressure across New England will continue to bring fair weather to the region over the next few days,” the weather service said in its regional summary.

Monday will be mostly sunny with the high topping out in the lower 70s. That’s a few degrees cooler than the average high of 77 at Long Island MacArthur Airport in Islip for that date. Clouds will roll in at night when the temperature drops into the upper 50s.

Tuesday and Wednesday look mostly sunny with highs in the mid-to-upper 70s. Thursday is predicted to be partly sunny with highs reaching the upper 70s.

Then the warmup comes Friday and Saturday with highs both days about 80 and plenty of sunshine.