It’s coming up sunny for Monday and the rest of the week.

While temperatures will be a couple of degrees warmer than Sunday, a light easterly flow will keep highs a few degrees below normal. Highs today is near 73, according to the National Weather Service based in Islip. Northeast wind of 7 to 10 mph is becoming east in the afternoon.

Monday night will be partly cloudy, with a low around 58. East wind of 5 to 8 mph is becoming light and variable in the evening.

Forecasters expect a quiet and pleasant middle and end of the week as we draw closer to the summer solstice on Saturday, which will see a high near 80.

A large area of high pressure over eastern Canada and the northeast will gradually build offshore through the upcoming week. A frontal system approaches late next weekend, the NWS said.