TODAY'S PAPER
56° Good Morning
SEARCH
56° Good Morning
NewsWeather

Long Island weather: Sunny today, highs near 73, NWS says

By Newsday Staff
Print

It’s coming up sunny for Monday and the rest of the week.

While temperatures will be a couple of degrees warmer than Sunday, a light easterly flow will keep highs a few degrees below normal. Highs today is near 73, according to the National Weather Service based in Islip. Northeast wind of 7 to 10 mph is becoming east in the afternoon.

Monday night will be partly cloudy, with a low around 58. East wind of 5 to 8 mph is becoming light and variable in the evening.

Forecasters expect a quiet and pleasant middle and end of the week as we draw closer to the summer solstice on Saturday, which will see a high near 80.

A large area of high pressure over eastern Canada and the northeast will gradually build offshore through the upcoming week. A frontal system approaches late next weekend, the NWS said.

By Newsday Staff

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More news

Fifth graders at Longwood Middle School in Middle Opt-out testing numbers drop in Long Island districts
The groundbreaking for a new arena at Belmont Sources: Isles' arena groundbreaking tentatively set
Onel Jiminez-Maradiaga, 20, of Plainview, has been charged Police: Man groped three women, one at her home
Avocado toast topped by a poached egg at Wildly popular coffee shop opens second location
Orecchiette with sausage and broccoli rabe is one Longstanding Italian eatery moves to new location
Donald Clarke, 94, center, attends the Huntington Senior Fitness for LI senior citizens can begin with one step
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search