Forecast: A mostly sunny, warm and dry week ahead for Long Island

By Vera Chinese vera.chinese@newsday.com @VeraChinese
Long Islanders can expect a warm and mostly sunny Father’s Day with a lengthy stretch of dry weather in the forecast at least through Monday night.

Sunday will be mostly sunny with highs in the lower 80s, according to the National Weather Service.

“Temperatures will remain a few degrees above normal into the start of the new work week, with highs in the 80s and lows in the 60s,” the weather service said in its regional summary. “Locations along the immediate coastline will be a few degrees cooler.”

The good beach weather continues into Monday with a high in the lower 80s and mostly sunny.

Monday night could bring the first bit of rain since June 11 with a slight chance of showers after midnight for some parts of the Island. The possibility of rain continues through Tuesday when the high will be in the mid-80s.

Then the chance of showers rises to 30% Wednesday and Thursday with highs in the mid-80s.

Both Friday and Saturday are expected to be mostly sunny with highs in the low-to-mid 80s, according to the weather service.

Vera Chinese, Newsday reporter based out of the

Vera Chinese joined Newsday in 2017 and covers the towns of Southampton, East Hampton and Shelter Island. A Long Island native, she has reported on East End issues for 10 years.

