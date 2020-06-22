Hot, hazy and humid — with a chance of thunderstorms.

Welcome to the first Monday of Summer 2020.

The National Weather Service said though it’s barely 70 degrees at 5 a.m. we’re likely headed into the mid-80s by afternoon.

The humidity, however, is already at 81 percent.

There’s a 20-percent chance of thunderstorms. There’s a better chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms Tuesday and Wednesday, the weather service said. Temperatures figure to reach the upper 80s the rest of the week, though overnight temperatures will dip into the 60s.

Don’t expect really sunny skies until late week, however.

Though forecasters are calling for mostly sunny skies Thursday and sunny skies Friday and Saturday, there’s a good chance rain is back in the picture Saturday night into Sunday — with thunderstorms possible Sunday.