Long Island weather: Hot, hazy and humid, chance of thunderstorms

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com
Hot, hazy and humid — with a chance of thunderstorms.

Welcome to the first Monday of Summer 2020.

The National Weather Service said though it’s barely 70 degrees at 5 a.m. we’re likely headed into the mid-80s by afternoon.

The humidity, however, is already at 81 percent.

There’s a 20-percent chance of thunderstorms. There’s a better chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms Tuesday and Wednesday, the weather service said. Temperatures figure to reach the upper 80s the rest of the week, though overnight temperatures will dip into the 60s.

Don’t expect really sunny skies until late week, however.

Though forecasters are calling for mostly sunny skies Thursday and sunny skies Friday and Saturday, there’s a good chance rain is back in the picture Saturday night into Sunday — with thunderstorms possible Sunday.

John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

