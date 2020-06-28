NWS: Scattered strong or severe thunderstorms possible

A chance of thunderstorms was in the forecast for Sunday and the rest of the week across Long Island during a stretch of unsettled weather.

The National weather service posted a hazardous weather warning Sunday afternoon for northern Nassau and northeastern Suffolk warning of scattered strong or severe thunderstorms into the night with strong gusts and an inch of hail possible.

This week’s possible rain would bring an end to an unusually dry June.

No rainfall was recorded at Long Island MacArthur Airport in Islip from June 11 through June 27. Just an inch and a half of rain had fallen for the entire month as of Sunday, nearly two a half inches less than normal, according to the weather service.

A chance of rain lingers with isolated showers and thunderstorms possible Monday afternoon, according to the weather service forecast. Otherwise the day will be mostly sunny with highs in the upper 80s.

Downpours could alternate with sunny skies through Friday, the weather service said.

Tuesday and Wednesday again bring a chance of thunderstorms, although the days will otherwise be partly sunny with temperatures in the mid-80s.