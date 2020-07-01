TODAY'S PAPER
Long Island weather: Scattered showers, thunderstorms

The National Weather Service says Wednesday will have possible downpours and thunderstorms, with high temperatures in the 80s. News 12 Long Island meteorologist Rich Hoffman has the forecast. Credit: News 12 Long Island

By Joan Gralla joan.gralla@newsday.com @JoanGralla
Just one more day or two of possible downpours and thunderstorms, and after that the next five days should be mostly bright and clear — and rather warm, the Islip-based National Weather Service said.

On Wednesday, the weather service said: “Expect scattered showers and thunderstorms to develop with some of the storms producing locally heavy rainfall.”

“There may be a few additional storms on Thursday, however the chances will be lower as the upper low pulls away from the region,” it added.

While Wednesday’s daytime high of just below 80 is in the normal range, the NWS said: “Temperatures then climb above normal on Thursday, as highs will be in the 80s and lower 90s.“

Thursday could turn out to be mostly sunny once any storms clear out.

So should Friday, when the temperature could hit 86, though there is a 30% chance of rain that night.

The Independence Day holiday on Saturday is expected to be partly sunny with a high of 82, though by nightfall clouds may blot out some of the stars and the moon.

The next four  days, Sunday to Wednesday, all should offer sunshine and daytime highs in the low 80s, the NWS predicted.

Joan Gralla is a general assignment reporter who also covers parks, flood control and Holocaust restitution. She's a former Reuters correspondent who covered politics, economics and markets.

