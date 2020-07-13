TODAY'S PAPER
74° Good Morning
SEARCH
74° Good Morning
NewsWeather

Long Island weather: Rainy, humid today, temps in mid-to-high 80s

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com
Print

It's rainy and humid outside Monday and forecasters at the National Weather Service said a stationary weak front could lead to a day of showers and thunderstorms. 

Not only will weather be unpleasant Monday but the weather service said there's a high risk of rip currents expected at Atlantic beaches in Nassau, Suffolk, Brooklyn and Queens and said surf heights of between 3-5 feet also are expected. A high risk means life-threatening currents "are likely for all people entering the surf zone" and that anyone visiting the shore beaches should "stay out of the surf."

A small craft advisory also is in effect Monday for Atlantic waters from Fire Island Inlet to Montauk Point and will remain in effect until 6 a.m. Tuesday, the weather service said.

Inexperienced mariners, especially those in smaller vessels, are advised to avoid being on the water.

As of 5 a.m. it's 77 degrees outside, going up into the mid-to-high 80s. Humidity is at 69 %.

Mostly sunny skies are expected Tuesday through Thursday though the weather service said there's a chance of thunderstorms Thursday night into Friday and there's also a chance of rain Saturday.

Headshot of Newsday employee John Valenti on June
By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com

John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More news

Nassau County Executive Laura Curran said the benefits Curran, GOP lawmakers split over debt refinancing
Black Live Matter protesters at the intersection of Black Lives Matter protesters converge in Central Islip
MTA Police officers Sgt. Michael Arcati and Lt. Veteran MTA officer helps prevent potential suicide on LIRR tracks
The Long Beach Police, fire and lifeguards responded Long Beach swimmer dies after being pulled from water, official says
Bobby Smith, right, executive director of the Black Protests against race discrimination, health care inequality
A couple hold hands as they recite the Episcopal cathedral holds first public service since March
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search