It's rainy and humid outside Monday and forecasters at the National Weather Service said a stationary weak front could lead to a day of showers and thunderstorms.

Not only will weather be unpleasant Monday but the weather service said there's a high risk of rip currents expected at Atlantic beaches in Nassau, Suffolk, Brooklyn and Queens and said surf heights of between 3-5 feet also are expected. A high risk means life-threatening currents "are likely for all people entering the surf zone" and that anyone visiting the shore beaches should "stay out of the surf."

A small craft advisory also is in effect Monday for Atlantic waters from Fire Island Inlet to Montauk Point and will remain in effect until 6 a.m. Tuesday, the weather service said.

Inexperienced mariners, especially those in smaller vessels, are advised to avoid being on the water.

As of 5 a.m. it's 77 degrees outside, going up into the mid-to-high 80s. Humidity is at 69 %.

Mostly sunny skies are expected Tuesday through Thursday though the weather service said there's a chance of thunderstorms Thursday night into Friday and there's also a chance of rain Saturday.