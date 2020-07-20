We're headed well north of 90 degrees Monday, the National Weather Service said.

So hot and humid, in fact, a heat advisory is in effect — meaning it could be dangerous just to be outside.

"Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room if possible, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors," the weather service said in its advisory issued at 3:46 a.m.

To give you an idea of what's in store it was 80 degrees — with 85 % humidity — at 5 a.m.

Forecasters are calling for a high of 96 degrees with a heat index of 103.

Thunderstorms are possible.

The record for Islip for this date is 97 degrees, set in 1991 — meaning we have a chance to break that mark Monday. The metro area record high for this date was 101 degrees, recorded in Central Park in 1980.

In addition to the heat advisory a dense fog advisory is in effect for Long Island South Shore waters until 11 a.m., the weather service said. There's also a potential for torrential rains and thunderstorms in the eastern Long Island Sound from the Suffolk County line out to the Atlantic Ocean.

It seems we might fare a little better Tuesday, when sunny skies and a high of 92 degrees are in the forecast. The weather service said while thunderstorms are possible Monday there's a good chance of thunderstorms Wednesday and Thursday, when turbulent air and temperatures in the high 80s are likely. Sunny skies and a high in the mid-80s are in the forecast for Friday, the weather service said.

Fortunately, the weather service said a sun-filled weekend is likely — with good beach weather in store.