Another hot week is in the forecast for Long Island with a heat wave beginning Sunday, the National Weather Service said.

A heat advisory is in effect from noon Sunday until 8 p.m. Monday for Nassau and the western half of Suffolk, according to the National Weather Service. Highs in the upper 80s are forecast for Sunday, but the heat index could make it feel several degrees hotter.

“Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors,” the weather service said in its heat advisory. “Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.”

Monday looks sunny and clear with a high about 90, although the heat index could make it feel warmer.

Tuesday brings a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Otherwise, the day otherwise looks warm and sunny with a high hovering around 90.

Wednesday through Saturday are predicted to be mostly sunny with slightly cooler highs in the mid-to-upper 80s.

Those heading to beaches for relief might consider getting an early start. By Saturday afternoon, as sunny skies helped drive temperatures well into the 80s, several beaches and state parks across the Island had reached capacity and closed to new visitors.

Nassau County’s cooling centers will be open through Wednesday, County Executive Laura Curran said. Public pools in Nassau will have extended hours.

Cooling centers:

Cantiague Park Administration Office conference room, 480 W. John St., Hicksville, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Mitchel Field Administration Building, first floor, 1 Charles Lindbergh Blvd., Uniondale, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Wantagh Administration Building community room, 1 King Rd., Wantagh, from 10 a.m. 6 p.m.

Pools with extended hours:

Cantiague Park Pool, 480 W. John St., Hicksville, Saturday through Tuesday, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Wantagh Park Pool, 1 King Rd., Wantagh, Saturday through Tuesday, from10 a.m. to 7 p.m.