Long Island weather: Hot, humid, heat advisory in effect until Tuesday evening

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com
Hot and humid won't begin to describe the forecast for Monday.

With temperatures expected to soar into the high 90s — and humidity already over 70% at 5 a.m. — Monday is going to be so hot and humid that the National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory for Long Island that will remain in effect until 8 p.m. Tuesday. That, after forecasters said the heat index values will make it feel hotter than 100 degrees.

It could even be a record-breaking day for Long Island. The record for this date is 94 degrees, set in Islip in 1999. The record for Central Park is 98 degrees, set in 1963, the weather service said.

"High temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur," the weather service said in its heat advisory for Monday and Tuesday, issued at 3:49 a.m.

A heat advisory is issued when the combination of heat and humidity is expected to make it feel like it is 95-99 degrees for two or more days — or 100-104 degrees for any length of time.

Tuesday temperatures are expected to be in the low-to-mid 90s, but also with plenty of humidity. Thunderstorms are likely Tuesday.

Overall, expect a very hot week, with temperatures Wednesday, Thursday and Friday in the high 80s.

In addition to warnings about heat, the weather service has issued a small craft advisory for South Shore waters from Fire Island Inlet to Montauk, in effect from 8 p.m. Monday through 8 p.m. Tuesday. A small craft advisory is issued when conditions are predicted to be hazardous to smaller vessels and inexperienced mariners.

Meanwhile, the weather service is urging you only venture out if necessary — and to remain in an air-conditioned room if possible. Also, drink plenty of fluids.

Older adults, those with chronic health issues and pets all are at risk, the weather service said.

"Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances," the heat advisory warned.

"Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside," the advisory said, adding: "Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air-conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 911."

