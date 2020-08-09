Long Islanders can expect a pleasant Sunday to kick off a hot and humid week.

Any patches of fog should clear by midmorning Sunday giving way to a sunny day with highs in the lower 80s, according to the National Weather Service.

But beachgoers, beware. There is a moderate risk of rip currents along the South Shore from noon until this evening, the weather service said.

Then the next three days look to be sweltering under mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper 80s.

“The heat looks to persist into at least mid-week with increasing humidity as well,” the weather service said in its regional summary.

Thursday brings a chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon with the high in the mid-80s. Friday looks to be more of the same with a 40% chance of showers and temperatures in the mid-80s.

A 30% chance of showers is predicted to carry over into Saturday under mostly cloudy skies with a high in the mid-80s.