Long Island forecast: Rain Sunday and a comfortable week ahead

By Vera Chinese vera.chinese@newsday.com @VeraChinese
A rainy Sunday is in the forecast for Long Island before a stretch of comfortable weather is predicted for most of the week.

Sunday carries a 70% chance of showers with highs in the lower 70s, according to the National Weather Service. The rain will likely keep most away from Long Island beaches, but those who go should know swimmers face a high risk of rip currents along the Atlantic Ocean shore.

The rain is expected to continue through Sunday night when the temperature drops into the mid-60s.

The sun returns Monday with highs in the upper 70s before a chance of showers and thunderstorms returns overnight, according to the weather service.

Both Tuesday and Wednesday look to be mostly sunny, with highs in the lower 80s. Then Thursday brings a 30% chance of showers and more high in the low 80s.

Friday’s high looks to be in the mid-80s under mostly sunny skies before Saturday brings a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms with temperatures in the low- to mid-80s.

Vera Chinese, Newsday reporter based out of the

Vera Chinese joined Newsday in 2017 and covers the towns of Southampton, East Hampton and Shelter Island. A Long Island native, she has reported on East End issues for 10 years.

