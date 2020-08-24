TODAY'S PAPER
Long Island weather: Humid, high close to 90 as hazardous storms move in for Tuesday

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com
A frontal system moving into our area could trigger a series of isolated but strong to severe thunderstorms Tuesday afternoon, accompanied by damaging wind gusts and large hail, the National Weather Service said is a hazardous weather outlook statement.

The chance of storm activity is about 30-to-40 percent, the weather service said.

There is a small chance we could also see some less-severe thunderstorms late Monday afternoon into Monday night. The high temperature Monday should be close to 90 degrees with high humidity. Early light winds will increase throughout the morning, forecasters said.

Temperatures Tuesday figure to hit the low 90s. Expect Wednesday to bring sunny skies but stronger winds, with a high of just 82 degrees — but winds gusting to 21 mph.

Thunderstorms are expected both Thursday and Friday and lasting possibly into Saturday, before mostly-sunny skies return Sunday.

The weather service is warning motorists of patchy fog early Monday. 

Headshot of Newsday employee John Valenti on June
John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

