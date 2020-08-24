A frontal system moving into our area could trigger a series of isolated but strong to severe thunderstorms Tuesday afternoon, accompanied by damaging wind gusts and large hail, the National Weather Service said is a hazardous weather outlook statement.

The chance of storm activity is about 30-to-40 percent, the weather service said.

There is a small chance we could also see some less-severe thunderstorms late Monday afternoon into Monday night. The high temperature Monday should be close to 90 degrees with high humidity. Early light winds will increase throughout the morning, forecasters said.

Temperatures Tuesday figure to hit the low 90s. Expect Wednesday to bring sunny skies but stronger winds, with a high of just 82 degrees — but winds gusting to 21 mph.

Thunderstorms are expected both Thursday and Friday and lasting possibly into Saturday, before mostly-sunny skies return Sunday.

The weather service is warning motorists of patchy fog early Monday.