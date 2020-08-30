There's a chance of rain in the Long Island forecast for the middle of the week, although the start to the Labor Day weekend looks warm and sunny.

Sunday is expected to be sunny with a high near 80, clear skies and a low of 62 at night, according to the National Weather Service.

Monday’s forecast calls for mostly sun with a high in the mid-70s. Monday night brings a 20% chance of showers that grows to 50% Tuesday when the high again will be in the mid-70s.

Wednesday’s temperatures are predicted to reach 80 degrees, but the chance of rain hangs around until Wednesday night. The sun returns Thursday when the high is forecast to be in the lower to mid-80s.

Then Friday and Saturday look pleasant with highs in the mid-80s and upper 70s, respectively.