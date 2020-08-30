TODAY'S PAPER
73° Good Morning
SEARCH
73° Good Morning
NewsWeather

Long Island forecast: Sunny skies today, rain possible by midweek

By Vera Chinese vera.chinese@newsday.com @VeraChinese
Print

There's a chance of rain in the Long Island forecast for the middle of the week, although the start to the Labor Day weekend looks warm and sunny.

Sunday is expected to be sunny with a high near 80, clear skies and a low of 62 at night, according to the National Weather Service.

Monday’s forecast calls for mostly sun with a high in the mid-70s. Monday night brings a 20% chance of showers that grows to 50% Tuesday when the high again will be in the mid-70s.  

Wednesday’s temperatures are predicted to reach 80 degrees, but the chance of rain hangs around until Wednesday night. The sun returns Thursday when the high is forecast to be in the lower to mid-80s.

Then Friday and Saturday look pleasant with highs in the mid-80s and upper 70s, respectively.

Vera Chinese, Newsday reporter based out of the

Vera Chinese joined Newsday in 2017 and covers the towns of Southampton, East Hampton and Shelter Island. A Long Island native, she has reported on East End issues for 10 years.

More news

Incoming SUNY chancellor Jim Malatras at a media Cuomo aide picked to run SUNY draws criticism and optimism
Nassau District Attorney Madeline Singas talks to reporters Elder abuse arrests nearly triple in pandemic year, Nassau prosecutors say
The Wyandanch Public Library on Aug. 20, where Wyandanch library budget proposes 2% tax increase
A fallen tree snapped a utility pole, took Local governments spent more than $60M, and counting, on Isaias cleanup
Replacement of lights, repairs to memorial benches, and Long list of Long Beach boardwalk improvements: New lights, bathrooms, lifeguard HQ
Maria Rianna, superintendent of the Glen Cove School Ready to reopen: 420,000 students, 124 districts
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search