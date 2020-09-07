TODAY'S PAPER
Clear skies on Long Island before chance of rain later in week, forecasters say

By Vera Chinese vera.chinese@newsday.com @VeraChinese
Long Islanders can expect warm temperatures and sunny skies for the unofficial last hurrah of the summer before the first day of school in many areas Tuesday.

Both Monday and Tuesday look sunny with highs in the lower to mid-80s and lows dipping to the mid-60s at night, according to the National Weather Service.

A 20% chance of showers rolls in Wednesday after 2 p.m. when the high is expected to be in the lower 80s. The weather service predicts a 40% chance of rain Thursday and a 50% chance Friday. Highs are expected to be in the lower 80s Thursday and near 80 Friday.

The sun may return Saturday when the high is predicted to be in the mid-70s. A 50% chance of showers is in the forecast for Sunday with highs in the mid- to upper-70s.

Vera Chinese, Newsday reporter based out of the

Vera Chinese joined Newsday in 2017 and covers the towns of Southampton, East Hampton and Shelter Island. A Long Island native, she has reported on East End issues for 10 years.

