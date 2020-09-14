Surf’s up. Which might be great for surfers, but the National Weather Service is advising it’s dangerous for everyone else — issuing a high surf advisory for the South Shore from Queens to eastern Suffolk, in effect Monday through to 9 p.m. Tuesday.

The weather service has also issued a small craft advisory for all Long Island waters, including the Long Island Sound.

That will be in effect from 6 p.m. Monday until 6 p.m. Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the temperature is hovering around 70 degrees at 5:15 a.m. Monday, headed to a high of about 78. It’s humid out, though, with humidity levels above 80 percent in some areas. Clearing skies are in the forecast with sunny and mostly sunny skies on tap through to Thursday evening, when forecasters said showers are possible.

We’re slated for rain Friday.

A high surf advisory means dangerous waves — in this case large, breaking waves of 6-9 feet — are expected, as well as an increased risk of dangerous, potentially deadly rip currents.

Risks don’t just include the surf, but also jetties, the weather service said.

Get the Breaking News newsletter! Get the latest breaking news as it happens. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

In its advisory, the weather service warned:

"Life-threatening rip currents are likely for all people entering the surf zone. Anyone visiting the beaches should stay out of the surf. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Avoid venturing too close to the surf. Large breaking waves can send rushing water high onto the sand, easily knocking an individual off their feet and into a turbulent and unrelenting surf zone. Structures such as piers and jetties will be particularly treacherous due to unpredictable ocean currents interacting with these structures."

The small craft advisory will take effect later in the day, the weather service said, because north winds of 15-20 knots — about 17-23 mph — are expected, with gusts as high as 25 knots. Or close to 29 mph.

Inexperienced boaters are advised to avoid being out on the water in such conditions, the weather service said.