Weeklong sunny spell, cooler temps ahead as fall arrives early

﻿Sunny skies all the way from Saturday to next Friday coupled with unusually cool temperatures in the mid-60s will bring fine autumn-like weather to Long Island before summer officially ends next week, experts said.

Outdoor lovers may experience some gusty winds — especially on Sunday — and the weekend nighttime temperatures also will be unexpectedly low ahead of the start of autumn on Sept. 23.

"Temperatures across the interior are expected to fall into the mid- and upper 30s, and with dew points in the lower to mid 30s, patchy to areas of frost will be more widespread than Friday night, and a frost advisory may be needed for Saturday night," the National Weather Service said.

The forecast includes some additional hazards.

Loading... Good Morning Currently Fair ISLIP, NY Islip Weather Station 54° Fair 64°/48° 64°/48° SEE FULL FORECAST

Hurricane Teddy, expected to track east of Bermuda on Sunday or Monday, then will weaken to a cyclone as it heads up to Canada’s Atlantic Coast, but its path off the U.S. East Coast likely will cause rip currents, coastal flooding and erosion in areas including Long Island, according to the Miami-based National Hurricane Center and the National Weather Service’s Islip office.

An offshore-bound trough should push Teddy toward the Canadian Maritimes on Tuesday into Wednesday, the weather service said, concluding the "forecast area would be far enough removed from the system to not see any direct impacts other than gusty northwest winds and swells."

Get the Breaking News newsletter! Get the latest breaking news as it happens. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

There is a high risk of rip currents in Nassau and Suffolk through Sunday evening, and a high surf advisory from at 8 p.m. Saturday until 8 p.m. Monday.

The weather service warned swimmers and surfers to anticipate "large, breaking waves of 8 to 10 feet in the surf zone Sunday into Monday."

Ocean-beach residents should look out for local flooding of half a foot during high tide, the weather service said.

And in Nassau, a coastal flood advisory was issued for 8 a.m. Saturday until 1 p.m. and again from 9 a.m. Sunday until 2 p.m., forecasters said.

On Saturday thermometers should rise to 64 and Sunday should be a degree cooler.

Temperatures should gradually warm as the week continues, returning to the low to mid-70s, the weather service said.