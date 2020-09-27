Warm, cloudy days are likely for Long Island this week with periods of showers possible until Friday, the National Weather Service says.

Sunday brings a slight chance of showers after 2 p.m., according to the weather service. Visibility may be reduced to less than a quarter mile Sunday in some areas due to fog.

The day otherwise will be mostly cloudy with a high about 75 with a moderate rip current risk at Nassau County ocean beaches.

Monday brings a 30% chance of showers, mostly before noon, and a predicted high of 75. The chance of precipitation Tuesday stands at 50% when thunderstorms are possible after 11 a.m. and the high will again be around 75.

The chance of showers Wednesday and Thursday stands at 60% and 40% respectively, with highs in the lower 70s both days, the weather service said.

Clear skies return for a mostly sunny Friday with a high in the upper 60s, according to the weather service. Saturday looks pleasant with mostly sunny skies predicted and a high about 67.