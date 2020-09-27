TODAY'S PAPER
67° Good Morning
SEARCH
67° Good Morning
NewsWeather

Long Island forecast: Warm, cloudy with rain possible this week

By Vera Chinese vera.chinese@newsday.com @VeraChinese
Print

Warm, cloudy days are likely for Long Island this week with periods of showers possible until Friday, the National Weather Service says.

Sunday brings a slight chance of showers after 2 p.m., according to the weather service. Visibility may be reduced to less than a quarter mile Sunday in some areas due to fog.

The day otherwise will be mostly cloudy with a high about 75 with a moderate rip current risk at Nassau County ocean beaches.

Monday brings a 30% chance of showers, mostly before noon, and a predicted high of 75. The chance of precipitation Tuesday stands at 50% when thunderstorms are possible after 11 a.m. and the high will again be around 75.

The chance of showers Wednesday and Thursday stands at 60% and 40% respectively, with highs in the lower 70s both days, the weather service said.

Clear skies return for a mostly sunny Friday with a high in the upper 60s, according to the weather service. Saturday looks pleasant with mostly sunny skies predicted and a high about 67.

Vera Chinese, Newsday reporter based out of the

Vera Chinese joined Newsday in 2017 and covers the towns of Southampton, East Hampton and Shelter Island. A Long Island native, she has reported on East End issues for 10 years.

More news

4 Derby Road, in Port Washington, Sept. 8, Officials selling house slated to become part of police HQ
Babylon Village resident John Lepper built this treehouse Dispute over little backyard treehouse costs village big bucks
Sandra Gaskin is a substitute teacher in the Districts say substitute teachers hard to find
Brookhaven National Laboratory spans about 5,300 acres in Leaders envision turning Brookhaven Lab into a Silicon Valley
The state audit covers 2016 to 2019. Oyster State audit warns of potential for tax inequities in Oyster Bay
Patient Kathleen Dortch, right, of Melville, receives a Blacks, Hispanics drive down virus infection rates
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search