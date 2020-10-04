The weather forecast for the week calls for mostly seasonal temperatures and cooler nights as the time for thick sweaters and warm spiced beverages has officially arrived on Long Island.

Sunday started off chilly with the temperature in the mid-40s at Long Island MacArthur Airport at about 7 a.m. but is expected to rise to the mid-60s later in the day, according to the National Weather Service.

Sunday night brings a 40% chance of showers mostly after 11 p.m. which hangs around until about 3 p.m. Monday, which otherwise looks partly sunny with a high in the upper 60s.

Tuesday’s forecast calls for mostly sun and a high about 69 degrees. Wednesday looks to be the warmest day of the week under partly sunny skies with a high near 72.

The dry, sunny weather continues into Thursday with a high about 64 and Friday when the high is only expected to reach the upper 50s, a little cooler than the average high of 65. The lows are predicted to dip into the mid-40s both nights.

Warmer weather returns for the start of the weekend with a predicted high near 68 for Saturday.