Long Island weather: Cloudy, with rain Sunday night through Tuesday

By Vera Chinese vera.chinese@newsday.com @VeraChinese
Print

Sunday will be dry but cloudy with highs in the mid-60s before the remnants of Hurricane Delta arrive Monday, according to the National Weather Service.

The rain is expected to begin Sunday night and continue through Tuesday morning, likely washing out any pumpkin picking plans for the Monday Columbus Day holiday. Monday’s rain could be heavy at times with wind gusts as high as 34 mph, according to the weather service. The high will be about 60 degrees.

"Expect breezy and unseasonably cool conditions to accompany the rain," the weather service said in its regional summary

Tuesday is predicted to be mostly cloudy with a high about 70. Both Wednesday and Thursday look sunny with highs around 70, the weather service said.

Friday brings a 40% chance of showers with highs in the upper 60s. Saturday will be cooler under mostly sunny skies and highs in the lower 60s.

Vera Chinese, Newsday reporter based out of the

Vera Chinese joined Newsday in 2017 and covers the towns of Southampton, East Hampton and Shelter Island. A Long Island native, she has reported on East End issues for 10 years.

