Long Island weather: 100% chance of rain today, with wind gusts, flood advisory, forecasters say

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com
Print

Rain, rain and more rain.

That’s what the National Service is calling for Monday — and, Tuesday — before sunny skies return Wednesday.

Rain. And a lot of wind.

Forecasters said there’s 100% chance of rain Monday with wind gusts as high as 32 mph expected. The chance of rain Tuesday is 80%, though winds will be much milder, forecasters said.

In fact, a gale warning is in effect for all Long Island waters, including the Long Island Sound, through at least 8 p.m.

For South Shore waters it remains in effect through midnight.

A gale warning means mariners "should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions," the weather service said.

Ocean waters can expect 8-14 foot seas, forecasters said.

Smaller vessels could face damage — or be capsized — by such conditions, according to the marine weather message.

There’s also a coastal flood advisory in effect for the South Shore in Nassau County and Suffolk, out to the Mastic Beach area, in effect until about 9 p.m. — with the prime time for most being between 4-9 p.m., the weather service said. Though flooding conditions could be minor, forecasters are calling for inundation of about one foot above ground level expected in vulnerable coastline areas.

Temperatures are in the low 50s early Monday with humidity above 80%. Don’t expect temperatures to leave the 50s until Tuesday, when highs approaching 70 degrees are expected.

Forecasters are calling for sunny skies Wednesday and Thursday, though there remains a chance of showers Friday and Saturday.

Headshot of Newsday employee John Valenti on June
By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com

John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

